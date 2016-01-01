See All General Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Charlotte Ariyan, MD

General Surgery
Dr. Charlotte Ariyan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Ariyan works at Champaign Dental Group in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair, Secondary Malignancies and Soft Tissue Sarcoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Memorial Sloan-kettering Cancer Center
    1275 York Ave, New York, NY 10065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 639-2000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wound Repair
Secondary Malignancies
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Wound Repair
Secondary Malignancies
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Lipomas
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection
Barrett's Esophagus
Breast Cancer
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Colorectal Cancer
Constipation
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Hemorrhoids
Hernia Repair
Hiatal Hernia
Incisional Hernia
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Inguinal Hernia
Lung Cancer
Osteosarcoma
Partial Lung Collapse
Pleural Effusion
Puncture Aspiration
Skin Grafts
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Nodule
Ventral Hernia
Abdominal Pain
Abdominoplasty
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acute Bowel Infarction
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Appendicitis
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Biopsy of Breast
Bone Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Cholangiocarcinoma
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Colectomy
Crohn's Disease
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Duodenal Polypectomy
Empyema
Esophageal Cancer
Excision of Rectal Tumor
Excision of Stomach Tumor
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Gallbladder Removal
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
Gallstones
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open
Gastric Ulcer
Gynecologic Cancer
Hyperparathyroidism
Ileus
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open
Intestinal Obstruction
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy)
Liver Cancer
Lumpectomy
Lymphangioma
Malignant Schwannoma
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
Open Gastric Restrictive Procedure
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
Pancreatic Cancer
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Pelvic Abscess
Peptic Ulcer
Peripheral Artery Catheterization
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pleura Cancer
Port Placements or Replacements
Primary Biliary Cholangitis
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage)
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft)
Rib Fracture
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Small Intestine Cancer
Spinal Nerve Block
Splenectomy
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Ulcerative Colitis
Umbilical Hernia
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Varicose Veins
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Dr. Charlotte Ariyan, MD
    About Dr. Charlotte Ariyan, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1316114390
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charlotte Ariyan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ariyan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ariyan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ariyan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ariyan works at Champaign Dental Group in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Ariyan’s profile.

    Dr. Ariyan has seen patients for Wound Repair, Secondary Malignancies and Soft Tissue Sarcoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ariyan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Ariyan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ariyan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ariyan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ariyan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

