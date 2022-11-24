See All Ophthalmologists in Stillwater, MN
Dr. Charlie Wu, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (23)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Charlie Wu, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Stillwater, MN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH and is affiliated with Lakeview Hospital, United Hospital and Westfields Hospital & Clinic.

Dr. Wu works at Associated Eye Care in Stillwater, MN with other offices in Saint Paul, MN, Hudson, WI and Woodbury, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Nearsightedness and Herpetic Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Associated Eye Care Optical LLC
    2950 CURVE CREST BLVD W, Stillwater, MN 55082 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (651) 275-3000
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    7:30am - 11:30am
  2. 2
    St.Paul
    280 Smith Ave N Ste 840, Saint Paul, MN 55102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (651) 275-3000
  3. 3
    Associated Eye Care
    411 Stageline Rd # 271, Hudson, WI 54016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (651) 275-3000
  4. 4
    Woodbury
    237 Radio Dr Ste 100, Woodbury, MN 55125 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (651) 275-3000
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lakeview Hospital
  • United Hospital
  • Westfields Hospital & Clinic

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Procedure Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Intraocular Lens Implant Surgery Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
YAG Laser Capsulotomy Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 24, 2022
    Always happy to see Dr Wu. He is always happy yet professional.
    Kevin Odle — Nov 24, 2022
    About Dr. Charlie Wu, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1346458213
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF MN MED SCH
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charlie Wu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wu has seen patients for Nearsightedness and Herpetic Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Wu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

