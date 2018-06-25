Overview

Dr. Charlie Smith III, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Florence, SC. They completed their residency with Med College Of Ga Hospital and Cli



Dr. Smith III works at Champaign Dental Group in Florence, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Carotid Artery Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.