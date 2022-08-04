Overview

Dr. Charlie Rouse, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Carrollton, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from EAST TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CTCA Atlanta, Higgins General Hospital, Tanner Medical Center - Carrollton and Tanner Medical Center/Villa Rica.



Dr. Rouse works at West Georgia Cardiology in Carrollton, GA with other offices in Villa Rica, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiac Imaging, Hypertension and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.