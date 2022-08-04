Dr. Charlie Rouse, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rouse is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charlie Rouse, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Charlie Rouse, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Carrollton, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from EAST TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CTCA Atlanta, Higgins General Hospital, Tanner Medical Center - Carrollton and Tanner Medical Center/Villa Rica.
Locations
Hga Villa Rica LLC129 Bankhead Hwy, Carrollton, GA 30117 Directions (770) 838-8440
Tanner Medical Center-villa Rica601 Dallas Hwy, Villa Rica, GA 30180 Directions (770) 812-3166
Hospital Affiliations
- CTCA Atlanta
- Higgins General Hospital
- Tanner Medical Center - Carrollton
- Tanner Medical Center/Villa Rica
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rouse is my husband’s cardiologist, and now mine as well. He goes above and beyond to care for his patients. When I suffered a heart attack, my husband contacted Dr Rouse and he was in my hospital room within 30 minutes on a Sunday morning. He is very thorough, attentive, and compassionate. We just can’t say enough about the quality of care we receive from Dr Rouse. He is an excellent physician and a fine human being. We highly recommend him!
- Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1710914247
Education & Certifications
- EAST TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY
