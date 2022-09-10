Dr. Charlie Jung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charlie Jung, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Charlie Jung, MD is an Urology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Retreat Doctors' Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Parham Doctors' Hospital, Chippenham Hospital and VCU Medical Center Main Hospital.
Dr. Jung works at
Locations
-
1
Virginia Urology - Stony Point9101 Stony Point Dr, Richmond, VA 23235 Directions (804) 430-5051Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Chippenham Hospital
- VCU Medical Center Main Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jung?
Was always available, professional and caring. his acumen and expertise is evident in all that he has done to date. I just hate that I have cancer... he is going to take care of that issue in a few days. better days ahead
About Dr. Charlie Jung, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1245316702
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jung has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jung accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jung works at
Dr. Jung has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Jung. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jung.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.