Overview

Dr. Charlie Jung, MD is an Urology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Retreat Doctors' Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Parham Doctors' Hospital, Chippenham Hospital and VCU Medical Center Main Hospital.



Dr. Jung works at Virginia Urology - Stony Point in Richmond, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.