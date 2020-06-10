See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Seattle, WA
Dr. Charlie Browne, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Charlie Browne, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES.

Dr. Browne works at All Women's Care in Seattle, WA with other offices in Kennewick, WA, Yakima, WA and Spokane, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    All Womens Health North
    9730 3rd Ave NE Ste 200, Seattle, WA 98115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 985-9553
  2. 2
    Ppgwni Kennewick Health Center
    7426 W Bonnie Pl, Kennewick, WA 99336 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 904-7721
  3. 3
    Planned Parenthood of Greater Wa and N Idaho
    1117 Tieton Dr, Yakima, WA 98902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 904-7721
  4. 4
    Ppgwni
    123 E Indiana Ave, Spokane, WA 99207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 904-7721

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
Herpes Simplex Screening
Trichomoniasis Screening
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
Herpes Simplex Screening
Trichomoniasis Screening

Treatment frequency



Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 10, 2020
    Dr Browne helped me with a hard decision years ago in 2009. He never made me feel less than was very kind. And checked up on me until I got home back in Idaho. He is a very kind soul as was his staff. Thank you for helping me be safe in the decision I made for myself!
    — Jun 10, 2020
    About Dr. Charlie Browne, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1780676122
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charlie Browne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Browne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Browne has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Browne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Browne. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Browne.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Browne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Browne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

