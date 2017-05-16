Dr. Charles Zollicoffer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zollicoffer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Zollicoffer, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Zollicoffer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Port Saint Lucie, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital and HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital.
Locations
Saint Lucie Women & Children1871 SE Tiffany Ave Ste 200, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34952 Directions (772) 337-4000
- 2 9576 S Us Highway 1, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34952 Directions (772) 337-4000
Grace Women's Health Center2402 Frist Blvd Ste 202, Fort Pierce, FL 34950 Directions (772) 429-3400
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital
- HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Zollicoffer is a terrific doctor!! He put me at ease, talked my scared husband into cutting the umbilical cord and even took a picture of it for us, and stayed in the operating room even when he was supposed to leave for the day just to make me feel comfortable while another doctor performed my C-section. When I looked up at him from the OR table, I felt such relief because he was so confident and caring. He is an amazing doctor and I recommend him to everyone!! He was an angel to me.
About Dr. Charles Zollicoffer, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zollicoffer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zollicoffer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zollicoffer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zollicoffer has seen patients for Gestational Diabetes, Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum and Maternal Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zollicoffer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Zollicoffer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zollicoffer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zollicoffer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zollicoffer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.