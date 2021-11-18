Dr. Charles Zimmermann, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zimmermann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Zimmermann, DPM
Overview
Dr. Charles Zimmermann, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Danville, KY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Zimmermann works at
Locations
Charles J Zimmermann Dpm105 Citation Dr Ste D, Danville, KY 40422 Directions (859) 236-5140
Commonwealth Podiatry Pllc3080 Harrodsburg Rd Ste 225, Lexington, KY 40503 Directions (859) 296-4272
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Extremely helpful and knowledgeable and takes time to explain and answer all questions. Friendly and helpful staff. Dr. Zimmermann takes the non-invasive approach first, and in all regards expects patient cooperation and compliance, which I have no issue with. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Charles Zimmermann, DPM
- Podiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1245248145
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zimmermann has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zimmermann accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zimmermann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zimmermann has seen patients for Bunion, Hammer Toe and Nail Avulsion and Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zimmermann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Zimmermann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zimmermann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zimmermann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zimmermann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.