Dr. Charles Zeller IV, DO
Overview
Dr. Charles Zeller IV, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Deerfield Beach, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital North, Indiana University Health North Hospital and IU Health University Hospital.
Dr. Zeller IV works at
Locations
Broward Health Physician Group1801 W Sample Rd Ste 101, Deerfield Beach, FL 33064 Directions (954) 888-3800Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital North
- Indiana University Health North Hospital
- IU Health University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Behavioral Health Network
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Direct Care America/Primary Health Services (DCA/PHS)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- Health Span
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Nationwide
- Principal Financial Group
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Charles Zeller and his staff are very professional and conscientious. My oral surgery was done skillfully by Dr. Zeller and his assistants.
About Dr. Charles Zeller IV, DO
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1720086366
Education & Certifications
- St. Vincent Medical Center, Head and Neck Oncology & Reconstructive Surgery
- Doctors Hospital
- Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Dr. Zeller IV works at
