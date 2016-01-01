Dr. Charles Zavala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zavala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Zavala, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Zavala, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Brownsville, TX. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY D'ABIDJAN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Valley Regional Medical Center and Valley Baptist Medical Center - Brownsville.
Locations
Dr. Charles Zavala840 W Price Rd, Brownsville, TX 78520 Directions (952) 213-4035
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Regional Medical Center
- Valley Baptist Medical Center - Brownsville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Charles Zavala, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- 54 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Sinai Grace Hospital
- Sinai Grace Hospital
- UNIVERSITY D'ABIDJAN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
