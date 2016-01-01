Overview

Dr. Charles Zavala, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Brownsville, TX. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY D'ABIDJAN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Valley Regional Medical Center and Valley Baptist Medical Center - Brownsville.



Dr. Zavala works at Dr. Charles Zavala in Brownsville, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Cough, Pneumonia and Bronchospasm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.