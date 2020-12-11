Overview

Dr. Charles Zacks, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Portland, ME. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Maine Medical Center.



Dr. Zacks works at Maine Eye Center in Portland, ME. They frequently treat conditions like Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.