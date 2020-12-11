Dr. Charles Zacks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zacks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Zacks, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Zacks, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Portland, ME. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Maine Medical Center.
Locations
Cwcl Inc Dba Medlab 26015 Lowell St, Portland, ME 04102 Directions (207) 774-8277
Hospital Affiliations
- Maine Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Cataract surgeries went very well. Dr Zacks and his staff were extremely professional but also friendly during pre and post op visits.
About Dr. Charles Zacks, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1790781839
Education & Certifications
- Bascom Palmer Eye Institute
- Pacific Presby Med Center
- Newton Wellesley Hosp
- Yale University
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
