Dr. Charles Yowell, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Yowell, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.
Dr. Yowell works at
Locations
TMH Physician Partners - Urology1633 Physicians Dr, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 431-2875
Hospital Affiliations
- Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Yowell removed kidney stones for me. He did a terrific job.
About Dr. Charles Yowell, MD
- Urology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1447213467
Education & Certifications
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yowell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yowell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yowell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yowell has seen patients for Painful Urination (Dysuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yowell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Yowell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yowell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yowell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yowell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.