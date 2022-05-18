Dr. Charles Young, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Young is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Young, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Charles Young, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Valencia, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of California at Los Angeles and is affiliated with Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and Providence Holy Cross Medical Center.
Dr. Young works at
Locations
Facey Medical Group14445 Olive Vw Dr, Valencia, CA 91355 Directions (661) 481-2400
FMG - Valencia Specialty & Women's Health23803 MCBEAN PKWY, Valencia, CA 91355 Directions (661) 481-2400
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
- Providence Holy Cross Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great bedside manner. Explains everything in a way you’ll understand.
About Dr. Charles Young, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic
- UCLA
- University of California at Los Angeles
- UC Davis
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Young has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Young accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Young has seen patients for Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Young on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Young. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Young.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Young, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Young appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.