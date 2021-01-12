Dr. Charles Yost, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yost is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Yost, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Yost, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Butler, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Butler Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Ear Nose/Throat Assocs Butler104 Technology Dr Ste 102, Butler, PA 16001 Directions (724) 282-1737
Hospital Affiliations
- Butler Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
His the most caring Doctor I have met. He is very interested in the patient and case.
About Dr. Charles Yost, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 49 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
