Dr. Charles Yang, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Yang, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mequon, WI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital Ozaukee and Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center.
Dr. Yang works at
Locations
Mequon Office1249 W Liebau Rd Ste 102, Mequon, WI 53092 Directions (262) 243-3001
Eye Physician Associates Sc2801 W Kinnickinnic River Pkwy Ste 140, Milwaukee, WI 53215 Directions (414) 378-8329
Ascension Columbia St Mary's Hospital Ozaukee13111 N Port Washington Rd, Mequon, WI 53097 Directions (262) 243-3001
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital Ozaukee
- Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Best cataract surgeon around. Extremely intelligent, kind and professional.
About Dr. Charles Yang, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1992784250
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yang has seen patients for Glaucoma Surgery, Corneal Abrasion or Laceration and Glaucoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yang speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Yang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.