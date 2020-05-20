Overview

Dr. Charles Yanes I, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Pontificia Universidad Catolica Madre Y Maestra (PUCMM), Facultad De Ciencias De La Salud.



Dr. Yanes I works at ROBERTA SLONIM, MD in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.