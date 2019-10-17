See All Ophthalmologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Charles Wykoff, MD

Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
5 (40)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
Dr. Charles Wykoff, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center and Houston Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Wykoff works at Retina Consultants Of Texas in Houston, TX with other offices in Bellaire, TX, Livingston, TX, The Woodlands, TX, Lufkin, TX and Katy, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Retina Consultants of Texas
    10100 Katy Fwy Ste 100, Houston, TX 77043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 833-5921
  2. 2
    Retina Consultants of Texas
    4460 Bissonnet St Ste 200, Bellaire, TX 77401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 833-5921
  3. 3
    Retina Consultants of Texas
    400 Bypass Ln Ste 105, Livingston, TX 77351 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 833-5921
  4. 4
    Retina Consultants of Texas
    17350 St Lukes Way Ste 120, The Woodlands, TX 77384 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 833-5921
  5. 5
    Retina Consultants of Texas
    2906 Brentwood Dr Ste 300, Lufkin, TX 75901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 833-5921
  6. 6
    Retina Consultants of Texas
    23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd Ste G205, Katy, TX 77494 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 833-5921
  7. 7
    Nanes Office (1960/-I45 Area)
    17030 Nanes Dr, Houston, TX 77090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 587-1987

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
  • Houston Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration

Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Inflammation (Uveitis) Treatment Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Laser Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Scleral Buckling Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (37)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 17, 2019
    My doctor several years treating Macular Degeneration. Absolutely the finest eye doctor on the planet.
    Tom Hughes — Oct 17, 2019
    About Dr. Charles Wykoff, MD

    • Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    • 1124237300
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Bascom Palmer Eye Institute
    Internship
    • Brigham and Women's Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Harvard Medical School
    Undergraduate School
    • MIT
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Wykoff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wykoff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wykoff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wykoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wykoff has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wykoff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Wykoff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wykoff.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wykoff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wykoff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

