Dr. Charles Wright, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wright is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Wright, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Wright, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fort Smith, AR. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES.
Dr. Wright works at
Locations
-
1
Rvpcs Northside Clinic4900 Kelley Hwy, Fort Smith, AR 72904 Directions (479) 785-5700
-
2
Well Life Family Medicine1623 Rogers Ave, Fort Smith, AR 72901 Directions (479) 782-6318
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid of Arkansas
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wright?
He’s a very good doctor. He listened to all my concerns. Most doctors just focus on one thing, but he focuses on all your concerns and he genuinely cares. I went in concerned about several issues and he helped me with all of them and listened without rushing me. He’s a great doctor.
About Dr. Charles Wright, MD
- Family Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1811090848
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wright has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wright accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wright has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wright works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Wright. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wright.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wright, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wright appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.