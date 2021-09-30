See All Urologists in Hot Springs, AR
Dr. Charles Wright, MD

Urology
3.6 (10)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience
Dr. Charles Wright, MD is an Urology Specialist in Hot Springs, AR. They specialize in Urology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Arkansas College Of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs.

Dr. Wright works at CHI St. Vincent Diabetes and Endocrinology Clinic - Hot Springs in Hot Springs, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Bladder Infection and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    CHI St. Vincent Urology Clinic - Hot Springs
    1662 Higdon Ferry Rd Ste 140, Hot Springs, AR 71913
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Bladder Infection
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Bladder Infection
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)

Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Bladder Infection
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Balanitis
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Polyuria
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy)
Urinary Stones
Balanoposthitis
Hydronephrosis
Lithotripsy
Peyronie's Disease
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate
Atrophic Vaginitis
Bacteriuria Screening
Bladder Atony
Bladder Cancer
Bladder Function Test
Bladder Scan
Bladder Stones
Bladder Surgery
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Chronic Prostatitis
Circumcision
Cystometry
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck
Dipstick Urinalysis
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen)
Gonorrhea Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
HIV Screening
Hydrocele
Kidney Cancer
Kidney Infection
Kidney Stones
Neurogenic Bladder
Overactive Bladder
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Phimosis
Prostate Biopsy
Prostate Cancer
Prostate Cancer Screening
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
Prostate Removal
Prostatitis
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
STD Screening
Syphilis Screening
Testicular Atrophy
Trichomoniasis Screening
Ureteral Stones
Urethral Stricture
Urinary Hesitancy
Uroflowmetry
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Yeast Infections
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Bedwetting
Bladder Diverticulum
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia)
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction
End-Stage Renal Disease
Epididymitis
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hypogonadism
Incontinence Sling Procedure
Kidney and Ureter Removal
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Orchiectomy
Orchitis
Paraphimosis
Penile Cancer
Prostate Cyst
Prostate Stones
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Spermatocele
Testicular Cancer
Testicular Dysfunction
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury
Urethral Dilation
Urethral Stones
Varicocele
Varicocelectomy or Hydrocelectomy
Vesicoureteral Reflux
Wound Repair

3.6
Average provider rating
Based on 10 ratings
Patient Ratings (10)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Sep 30, 2021
Tom Winton — Sep 30, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Dr. Charles Wright, MD
  Urology
  45 years of experience
  English
  Male
  1184609729
  University Hospital Of Arkansas
  University Of Arkansas College Of Medicine
  CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs

Dr. Charles Wright, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wright is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Wright has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Wright has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Wright works at CHI St. Vincent Diabetes and Endocrinology Clinic - Hot Springs in Hot Springs, AR. View the full address on Dr. Wright’s profile.

Dr. Wright has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Bladder Infection and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wright on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

10 patients have reviewed Dr. Wright. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wright.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wright, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wright appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

