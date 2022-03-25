See All Otolaryngologists in Nashville, TN
Dr. Charles Wright, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4 (19)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Charles Wright, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from University Of Tennessee and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center.

Dr. Wright works at Otolaryngology Associates of Tennessee - Midtown Plaza in Nashville, TN with other offices in Franklin, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Deviated Septum, Earwax Buildup and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Otolaryngology Associates of Tennessee - Midtown Plaza
    410 42nd Ave N Ste 200, Nashville, TN 37209 (615) 703-2442
    Otolaryngology Associates of Tennessee - Franklin
    4601 Carothers Pkwy Ste 215, Franklin, TN 37067 (615) 703-2441

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tristar Centennial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Deviated Septum
Earwax Buildup
Chronic Sinusitis
Deviated Septum
Earwax Buildup
Chronic Sinusitis

Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Balloon Sinuplasty Chevron Icon
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Palate or Uvula Lesion Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American International Group (AIG)
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • NovaNet
    • One Health
    • PHCS
    • POMCO Group
    • Signature Health Alliance
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Mar 25, 2022
    Christine R — Mar 25, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Dr. Charles Wright, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Charles Wright, MD?
    Likelihood of recommending Dr. Wright to family and friends

    Dr. Wright's Office & Staff

    Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    Staff friendliness and courteousness
    Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Wright

    Level of trust in provider's decisions
    How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    How well provider listens and answers questions
    Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    Your gender:
    Your age group:
    Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    About Dr. Charles Wright, MD

    Ear, Nose, and Throat
    English
    1013064831
    Education & Certifications

    University Of California
    VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
    University Of Tennessee
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Wright, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wright is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wright has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wright has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wright has seen patients for Deviated Septum, Earwax Buildup and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wright on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Wright. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wright.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wright, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wright appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

