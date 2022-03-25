Overview

Dr. Charles Wright, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from University Of Tennessee and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center.



Dr. Wright works at Otolaryngology Associates of Tennessee - Midtown Plaza in Nashville, TN with other offices in Franklin, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Deviated Septum, Earwax Buildup and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.