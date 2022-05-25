Overview

Dr. Charles Wray, MD is a Pulmonologist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown and Unity Medical Center.



Dr. Wray works at The Frist Clinic at TriStar Centennial - Suite 500 in Nashville, TN with other offices in Manchester, TN and Smithville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.