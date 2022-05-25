Dr. Charles Wray, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Wray, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Charles Wray, MD is a Pulmonologist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown and Unity Medical Center.
Dr. Wray works at
Locations
1
The Frist Clinic at TriStar Centennial - Suite 500330 23rd Ave N Ste 500, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 592-2970
2
The Frist Clinic - Interstate Dr481 Interstate Dr, Manchester, TN 37355 Directions (615) 637-6985
3
The Frist Clinic - West Main St518 W Main St, Smithville, TN 37166 Directions (615) 703-2522
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
- Unity Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- 1st Medical Network
- AARP
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Alliant Health Plans
- American General
- American International Group (AIG)
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- NovaNet
- One Health
- PHCS
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Signature Health Alliance
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Fast , through and the whole staff was very courteous.
About Dr. Charles Wray, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- 1285662148
Education & Certifications
- University Of California San Diego
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wray has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wray accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wray works at
Dr. Wray has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wray on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Wray. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wray.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.