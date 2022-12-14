Dr. Charles Wootten, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wootten is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Wootten, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Charles Wootten, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from MERCER UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.
Obstetrics & Gynecology Atlanta1100 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste 800, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 851-8000Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:15am - 3:30pm
Obstretrics and Gynecology of Atlanta Johns Creek Office3890 Johns Creek Pkwy Ste 300, Suwanee, GA 30024 Directions (678) 775-2300Tuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pm
Atlanta Women's Health Group P.c.1519 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste 175, Marietta, GA 30062 Directions (770) 565-2233
- Northside Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I ended up in Dr. Wootten's care almost 24 years ago when I miscarried. He has been my doctor ever since. He has walked with me through my miscarriages, pregnancy, C-section birth and now menopause. I have multiple clotting factors and he has helped me navigate these issues and all the problems they bring. I recommend him to anyone I meet who is looking for an OB/GYN doctor.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- MERCER UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Wootten has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wootten accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wootten has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wootten has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wootten on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
238 patients have reviewed Dr. Wootten. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wootten.
