Overview

Dr. Charles Woods III, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Crouse Hospital and Upstate University Hospital.



Dr. Woods III works at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, NY with other offices in Liverpool, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Cholesteatoma, Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty) and Otosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.