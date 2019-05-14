See All Ophthalmologists in Decatur, AL
Dr. Charles Woods Jr, MD

Ophthalmology
3 (4)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Charles Woods Jr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Decatur, AL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from BAPTIST MEMORIAL COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCE.

Dr. Woods Jr works at Alabama Urology and Robotics Center in Decatur, AL with other offices in Murfreesboro, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Senile Cataracts and Cataract along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Charles D Woods MD PC
    1320 14th Ave Se, Decatur, AL 35601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 355-3645
    Reeves Sain Drug Store At
    1004 N Highland Ave, Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 893-4480

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dry Eyes
Senile Cataracts
Cataract
Dry Eyes
Senile Cataracts
Cataract

Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Treatment Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Charles Woods Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1396748786
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BAPTIST MEMORIAL COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Woods Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Woods Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Woods Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Woods Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Woods Jr has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Senile Cataracts and Cataract, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Woods Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Woods Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woods Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Woods Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Woods Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

