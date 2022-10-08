Overview

Dr. Charles Wong, DO is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield.



Dr. Wong works at Mercy Orthopedic, Spine & Hand Center in Bakersfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.