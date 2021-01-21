Overview

Dr. Charles Withers, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Withers works at Integrative Rheumatology in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Ankylosing Spondylitis, Arthritis and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.