Dr. Charles Withers, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Integrative Rheumatology10826 Mallard Creek Rd Ste 100, Charlotte, NC 28262 Directions (704) 774-3044Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MedCost
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
The staff is very friendly and professional. I felt like a guest rather than a new patient. Then I met Dr. Withers. He is a caring kind man with a great manner. I feel so happy to be his patient. I just know that he's going to take good care of me.
- Rheumatology
- 15 years of experience
- DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED
Dr. Withers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Withers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Withers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Withers has seen patients for Ankylosing Spondylitis, Arthritis and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Withers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
99 patients have reviewed Dr. Withers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Withers.
