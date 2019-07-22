See All Neurosurgeons in Hagerstown, MD
Overview

Dr. Charles Winters, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Hagerstown, MD. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Meritus Medical Center, Wellspan Chambersburg Hospital and Wellspan Waynesboro Hospital.

Dr. Winters works at Parkway Neuroscience & Spine Institute in Hagerstown, MD with other offices in Waldorf, MD, Columbia, MD, Rockville, MD and Frederick, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Spine Fractures, Traumatic and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Parkway Neuroscience & Spine Institute
    17 Western Maryland Pkwy Ste 100, Hagerstown, MD 21740 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 797-9240
  2. 2
    Waldorf Office
    12070 Old Line Ctr Ste 210, Waldorf, MD 20602 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (240) 629-3952
  3. 3
    Columbia Office
    11055 Little Patuxent Pkwy Ste L4, Columbia, MD 21044 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (240) 629-3934
  4. 4
    Hagerstown Office
    1110 Opal Ct Ste 3, Hagerstown, MD 21740 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (240) 629-3932
  5. 5
    Rockville Office
    15245 Shady Grove Rd Ste 145, Rockville, MD 20850 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (240) 629-3926
  6. 6
    Frederick Office
    1050 Key Pkwy Ste 102, Frederick, MD 21702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (240) 629-3926
  7. 7
    130 Thomas Johnson Dr Ste 6, Frederick, MD 21702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (240) 575-9895

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Meritus Medical Center
  • Wellspan Chambersburg Hospital
  • Wellspan Waynesboro Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Delaware
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Charles Winters, MD

Specialties

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1275578205
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

Internship

    Internship
    • Med Coll of VA
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

