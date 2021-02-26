Overview

Dr. Charles Wingo, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast.



Dr. Wingo works at Tallahassee Orthopedic Clinic in Tallahassee, FL with other offices in Fort Walton Beach, FL and Destin, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.