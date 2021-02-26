Dr. Charles Wingo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wingo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Wingo, MD
Dr. Charles Wingo, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast.
Tallahassee Orthopedic Clinic2160 Capital Cir NE Ste 200, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 877-8174Monday7:15am - 4:00pmTuesday7:15am - 4:00pmWednesday7:15am - 4:00pmThursday7:15am - 4:00pmFriday7:15am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Spine Institute on the Emerald Coast1042 Mar Walt Dr, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547 Directions (850) 460-2350Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
The Spine Institute on the Emerald Coast155 Crystal Beach Dr Ste 200, Destin, FL 32541 Directions (850) 460-2350
- Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare
Outstanding in his field, He's on his game and cares, fantastic diagnostician will not go anywhere else. Set me up with Dr. Monroe had surgery within one week which stopped me from being paralyzed. What else is there to say!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 56 years of experience
- English
- 1891798617
- Norton Kosair University
- Carolinas MC
- City of Memphis Hosps
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
