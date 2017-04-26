Dr. Winfrey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charles Winfrey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Charles Winfrey, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Winchester, VA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS.
Dr. Winfrey works at
Locations
Winchester Community Mental Health Center Inc36 Ricketts Dr, Winchester, VA 22601 Directions (540) 535-1112
First Priority Medical Choice51 Street Of Dreams, Martinsburg, WV 25403 Directions (304) 264-1442
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
VERY GOOD LISTENER, CARES ABOUT WHAT YOU NEED, I HAVE NEVER HAD SUCH A PLEASANT EXPERIENCE WITH A DOCTOR LIKE I HAVE WITH HIM. I LOVE IT THAT HE LISTENS, HE EXPLAINS WHAT HE WANTS TO SEE YOU GET DONE, HE GIVES YOU JUST THE NUDGE THAT IT TAKES FOR YOU TO TAKE CARE OF YOURSELF. HE IS THE BEST HANDS DOWN!!!
About Dr. Charles Winfrey, MD
- Psychiatry
- 47 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Winfrey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Winfrey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Winfrey.
