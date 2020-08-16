Overview

Dr. Charles Williamson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Port Orange, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach and Halifax Health Medical Center.



Dr. Williamson works at WILLIAMSON B CHARLES MD OFFICE in Port Orange, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.