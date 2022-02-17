Dr. Charles Williams, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Williams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Williams, DMD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Charles Williams, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Edwardsville, IL.
Dr. Williams works at
Locations
Sunset Hills Family Dental2 Club Centre Ct Ste 6, Edwardsville, IL 62025 Directions (618) 300-7867
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- MetLife
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Williams?
He's absolutely the best. Nobody likes going to the dentist and I'm not going to say it doesn't hurt but it only hurt for a short time and he took very good care of me as well as my husband
About Dr. Charles Williams, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1497872626
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Williams has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Williams using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Williams. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williams.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Williams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Williams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.