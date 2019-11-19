Dr. Charles Williams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Williams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Williams, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Williams, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Longview, TX. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall.
Dr. Williams works at
Locations
Ut Physicians of Longview705 E Marshall Ave Ste 5001, Longview, TX 75601 Directions (903) 315-4435
Christus Trinity Clinic Good ShepherdOrthopedics and Sports Medicine701 E Marshall Ave Ste 502, Longview, TX 75601 Directions (903) 315-4435
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I didn’t think doctors like this still existed. Warm, friendly, caring, knowledgeable, well respected in the sports medicine field by both patients and peers. Genuinely enjoys what he does & the young athletes he treats.
About Dr. Charles Williams, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1255318200
Education & Certifications
- University TX Med Branch Hosps
- University TX Med Branch
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- Texas State University
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Williams has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Williams accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Williams. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williams.
