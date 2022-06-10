Dr. Charles Williams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Williams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- AR
- Little Rock
- Dr. Charles Williams, MD
Dr. Charles Williams, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Williams, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Arkansas College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Arkansas Heart Hospital.
Dr. Williams works at
Locations
-
1
Arkansas Cardiovascular Surgery9601 Baptist Health Dr Ste 200, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 224-5666
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Arkansas Heart Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Port Placements or Replacements
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair
- View other providers who treat Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Maze Procedure
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias
- View other providers who treat Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Aortic Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Aortic Valve Regurgitation
- View other providers who treat Aortic Valve Surgery
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Atherosclerosis
- View other providers who treat Atrial Fibrillation
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)
- View other providers who treat Carotid Artery Disease
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Congenital Heart Defects
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
- View other providers who treat Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Electrocardiogram (EKG)
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Disease
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Regurgitation
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Surgery
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Artery Catheterization
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Sinus Bradycardia
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Thoracentesis
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Tracheal Surgery
- View other providers who treat Urinary Stones
- View other providers who treat Valley Fever
- View other providers who treat Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary)
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Acidosis
- View other providers who treat Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Acute Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Adult Congenital Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Aortic Diseases
- View other providers who treat Aortic Dissection
- View other providers who treat Aortic Ectasia
- View other providers who treat Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open
- View other providers who treat Aortic Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
- View other providers who treat Atrial Septal Defect
- View other providers who treat Bedsores
- View other providers who treat Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
- View other providers who treat Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Calcium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Cardiac Tamponade
- View other providers who treat Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs)
- View other providers who treat Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Chronic Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Coarctation of the Aorta
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat Coronary Artery Dissection
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Decortication and Pleurectomy
- View other providers who treat Dehydration
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 1
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Diverticulitis
- View other providers who treat Diverticulosis
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Ear Ache
- View other providers who treat Emphysema
- View other providers who treat Empyema
- View other providers who treat Endocarditis
- View other providers who treat Endovascular Repair of Aorta
- View other providers who treat Enteritis
- View other providers who treat Fever
- View other providers who treat Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Gastritis
- View other providers who treat Gastroparesis
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Heart Defect Repair
- View other providers who treat Hemorrhoids
- View other providers who treat Hernia
- View other providers who treat Hypercalcemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperkalemia
- View other providers who treat Hypoglycemia
- View other providers who treat Hypogonadism
- View other providers who treat Impella Device
- View other providers who treat Insertion of Epicardial Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator
- View other providers who treat Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Iodine Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Iron Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Irritable Bowel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Itchy Skin
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Leg and Foot Ulcers
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Low Blood Oxygen Level
- View other providers who treat Lung Cancer
- View other providers who treat Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
- View other providers who treat Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Malnutrition
- View other providers who treat Mediastinal Tumors
- View other providers who treat Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Mineral Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Muscle Weakness
- View other providers who treat Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting
- View other providers who treat Nosebleed
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement
- View other providers who treat Painful Urination (Dysuria)
- View other providers who treat Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
- View other providers who treat Pericardial Disease
- View other providers who treat Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
- View other providers who treat Potassium Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Prostatitis
- View other providers who treat Proteinuria
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Embolism
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Valve Surgery
- View other providers who treat Rash
- View other providers who treat Raynaud's Disease
- View other providers who treat Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator
- View other providers who treat Resection of Cardiac Tumor
- View other providers who treat Restless Leg Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Sarcoidosis
- View other providers who treat Seborrheic Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Septal Defect
- View other providers who treat Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
- View other providers who treat Sinus Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Skin Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
- View other providers who treat Testicular Dysfunction
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Goiter
- View other providers who treat Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR)
- View other providers who treat Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
- View other providers who treat Tricuspid Valve Surgery
- View other providers who treat Trigeminal Neuralgia
- View other providers who treat Urinary Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Venous Insufficiency
- View other providers who treat Ventricular Assist Device
- View other providers who treat Ventricular Fibrillation
- View other providers who treat Ventricular Septal Defect
- View other providers who treat Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy
- View other providers who treat Viral Hepatitis
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B Deficiency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Williams?
Dr Williams performed 2 open heart surgeries on my mom. She always said he was the only one she trusted with her heart. His bedside manner is amazing. He is thoughtful and friendly. I am forever thankful my mom was referred to him in 2006. She lived in Missouri but always looked forward to her checkups. Dr Williams made her feel important
About Dr. Charles Williams, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 57 years of experience
- English
- 1205929262
Education & Certifications
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- Parkland Memorial Hospital
- University Of Arkansas College Of Medicine
- General Surgery and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Williams has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Williams accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Williams works at
Dr. Williams has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements, Overweight and Gout, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Williams on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Williams. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williams.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Williams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Williams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.