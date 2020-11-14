Dr. Charles Wilkinson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilkinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Wilkinson, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Wilkinson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Glen Allen, VA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine.
Locations
Wyndham5360 Twin Hickory Rd, Glen Allen, VA 23059 Directions (804) 346-3200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am -Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
- Virginia Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
He is a very understanding doctor who really focuses on your needs and what treatment options you would like to pursue. He was one of the first doctors that actually listened to me and was not in a rush.
About Dr. Charles Wilkinson, MD
- Family Medicine
- 7 years of experience
- English
- 1386024875
Education & Certifications
- Chesterfield Family Practice/Virginia Commonwealth University
- Ross University / School of Medicine
- University Of The South (Sewanee)
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wilkinson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wilkinson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilkinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilkinson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilkinson.
