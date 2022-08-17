Dr. Charles White, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. White is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles White, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Charles White, MD is an Urology Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Urology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from University Of South Alabama College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mobile Infirmary, Pascagoula Hospital and Providence Hospital.
Dr. White works at
Locations
Urology Associates of Mobile, PA168 Mobile Infirmary Blvd, Mobile, AL 36607 Directions (251) 433-1895Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Providence Hospital6701 Airport Blvd Ste B135, Mobile, AL 36608 Directions (251) 660-3510Thursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mobile Infirmary
- Pascagoula Hospital
- Providence Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
He let me know what to expect during the procedure and what to expect afterwards. I always felt I was getting the treatment that I needed and it was done correctly. He made me feel assured that all would go well and as planned.
About Dr. Charles White, MD
- Urology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1619070018
Education & Certifications
- University of Colorado
- University Of South Alabama College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. White has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. White accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. White has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. White works at
Dr. White has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Lithotripsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. White on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
116 patients have reviewed Dr. White. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. White.
