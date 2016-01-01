Overview

Dr. Charles White, MD is a Pulmonologist in Sumter, SC. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from South Carolina U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Prisma Health Richland Hospital and Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital.



Dr. White works at Prisma Health Pulmonary - Infectious Disease in Sumter, SC. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Cough along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.