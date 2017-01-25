Overview

Dr. Charles Whitaker Jr, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New Britain, CT. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Pathology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital and Uconn John Dempsey Hospital.



Dr. Whitaker Jr works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in New Britain, CT with other offices in Middlefield, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Muscular Dystrophy (MD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.