Dr. Charles Whitaker Jr, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New Britain, CT. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Pathology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital and Uconn John Dempsey Hospital.
Hospital for Special Care2150 Corbin Ave, New Britain, CT 06053 Directions (860) 612-6305
- 2 41 Harvest Wood Rd, Middlefield, CT 06455 Directions (860) 343-1696
- Hartford Hospital
- Uconn John Dempsey Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Took a thorough history. Spent two hours for initial consult. Excellent listener!
- Neurology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Clinical Pathology and Neuromuscular Medicine
Dr. Whitaker Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Whitaker Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Whitaker Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Whitaker Jr has seen patients for Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Muscular Dystrophy (MD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Whitaker Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Whitaker Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whitaker Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Whitaker Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Whitaker Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.