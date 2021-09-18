Dr. Charles Whisler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whisler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Whisler, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Whisler, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Monterey, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula.
Dr. Whisler works at
Locations
Geoffrey G White MD A Professional Corporation966 Cass St Ste 100, Monterey, CA 93940 Directions (831) 373-7733
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Whisler?
Dr. Whisler is thorough--checks your medical file with some care, even noting a data point from over 20 years ago from a file transferred from a previous doctor's office. Has a sense of humor and listens carefully to what the patient says.
About Dr. Charles Whisler, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Whisler has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Whisler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Whisler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Whisler works at
Dr. Whisler has seen patients for Nearsightedness, Keratitis and Eye Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Whisler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Whisler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whisler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Whisler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Whisler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.