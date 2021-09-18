Overview

Dr. Charles Whisler, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Monterey, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula.



Dr. Whisler works at A PROFESSIONAL CORPORATION in Monterey, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Nearsightedness, Keratitis and Eye Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.