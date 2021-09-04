Overview

Dr. Charles Wheeler Sr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Pikeville, KY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Pikeville Medical Center.



Dr. Wheeler Sr works at Pikeville Medical Center in Pikeville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Cataracts, Cataract Removal Surgery and Blindness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.