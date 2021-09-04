Dr. Charles Wheeler Sr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wheeler Sr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Wheeler Sr, MD
Dr. Charles Wheeler Sr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Pikeville, KY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Pikeville Medical Center.
Pikeville Medical Center Inc911 Bypass Rd, Pikeville, KY 41501 Directions (606) 430-2209
- 2 432 PO Box, Pikeville, KY 41502 Directions (606) 437-7355
- Pikeville Medical Center
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
He is a great doctor nice and knows his trade. He is very professional. I really would recommend him to anybody.
- Ophthalmology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1154332922
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
Dr. Wheeler Sr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wheeler Sr accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wheeler Sr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wheeler Sr has seen patients for Diabetic Cataracts, Cataract Removal Surgery and Blindness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wheeler Sr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Wheeler Sr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wheeler Sr.
