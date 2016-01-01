Dr. Charles Whang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Whang, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Whang, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fairfield, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Northbay Vacavalley Hospital and Northbay Medical Center.
Dr. Whang works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
NorthBay Health Gastroenterology - Green Valley4520 Business Center Dr Ste 180, Fairfield, CA 94534 Directions
-
2
NorthBay Health Gastroenterology - Vacaville1010 Nut Tree Rd Ste 100B, Vacaville, CA 95687 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Northbay Vacavalley Hospital
- Northbay Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Whang?
About Dr. Charles Whang, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1619041316
Education & Certifications
- UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Whang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Whang works at
Dr. Whang has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Whang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Whang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.