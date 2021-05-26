Overview

Dr. Charles Wetherington, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fenton, MO. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton.



Dr. Wetherington works at SSM Health in Fenton, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.