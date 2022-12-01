Dr. West has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charles West, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles West, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS.
Dr. West works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Texas Health Vascular Surgical Specialists1325 Pennsylvania Ave Ste 680, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 250-4235
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. West?
Good
About Dr. Charles West, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1326061961
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. West accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. West has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. West works at
Dr. West has seen patients for Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS), Atherosclerosis and Venous Insufficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. West on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. West. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. West.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. West, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. West appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.