Dr. Charles Wells, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Charles Wells, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Macon, GA. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent Peach.
Dr. Wells works at
Locations
Sleep Medicine-Central Georgia275 Sheraton Blvd, Macon, GA 31210 Directions (478) 745-5779Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Navicent Peach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent sleep specialist. I have had no problems with communication. If you have narcolepsy and live in Middle GA, Dr. Wells should be your first choice since he is a neurologist. Pulmonologists lack the expertise he has when it comes to narcolepsy. He also has strong ties with Emory, which, along with Stanford, is one of the two main centers for narcolepsy research and drug trials. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Charles Wells, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- English
- 1053332841
Education & Certifications
- Emory University Hospital
- Emory University
- Neurology and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wells has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wells accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wells has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Wells works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Wells. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wells.
