Dr. Charles Weber, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Charles Weber, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Oregon City, OR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Providence Milwaukie Hospital.
Dr. Weber works at
EyeHealth Northwest- Oregon City1306 Division St, Oregon City, OR 97045 Directions (503) 656-4221Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
EyeHealth Northwest-Wilsonville29250 Sw Town Center Loop W, Wilsonville, OR 97070 Directions (503) 582-0000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
EyeHealth Northwest-Milwaukie11086 Se Oak St, Milwaukie, OR 97222 Directions (503) 656-4221Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Milwaukie Hospital
Dr. Weber was very professional, friendly, and knowledgeable. I liked his attitude and manner. Will continue to see him in the future
- Ophthalmology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- John Moran Eye Ctr University Ut
- University Of California, Davis
- Deacones Med Ctr
- GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
- Ophthalmology
