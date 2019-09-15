Overview

Dr. Charles Weber, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Oregon City, OR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Providence Milwaukie Hospital.



Dr. Weber works at Eye Health Northwest PC in Oregon City, OR with other offices in Wilsonville, OR and Milwaukie, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.