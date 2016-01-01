Overview

Dr. Charles Webb, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Baptist Health La Grange and Baptist Health Louisville.



Dr. Webb works at Baptist Health Medical Group Hematology and Oncology in Louisville, KY with other offices in La Grange, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Anemia and Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

