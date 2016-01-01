Dr. Charles Webb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Webb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Webb, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Charles Webb, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Baptist Health La Grange and Baptist Health Louisville.
Dr. Webb works at
Locations
Baptist Health Medical Group Hematology and Oncology4003 Kresge Way Ste 500, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions
Baptist Health Medical Group Hematology and Oncology1031 New Moody Ln Ste 204, La Grange, KY 40031 Directions
Baptist Health Medical Group Hematology & Oncology2400 Eastpoint Pkwy Ste 310, Louisville, KY 40223 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health La Grange
- Baptist Health Louisville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Charles Webb, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1982675658
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Webb has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Webb using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Webb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Webb has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Anemia and Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Webb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Webb speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Webb. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Webb.
