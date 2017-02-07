Overview

Dr. Charles Wang, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They completed their fellowship with University of Washington



Dr. Wang works at FAIRFAX HOSPITAL in Kirkland, WA with other offices in Bellevue, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Suicidal Ideation and Tobacco Use Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.