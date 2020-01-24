Dr. Wahlert has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charles Wahlert, MD
Dr. Charles Wahlert, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Denton, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton.
Charles H. Wahlert Mdpa521 Bryan St, Denton, TX 76201 Directions (940) 380-1985
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Would recommend Dr Wahlert for listening to patient health concerns or questions. He also is an example of and promotes healthy lifestyle (diet and activity).
Education & Certifications
- Methodist Hosps Of Dallas
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
Dr. Wahlert accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wahlert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wahlert works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Wahlert. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wahlert.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wahlert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wahlert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.