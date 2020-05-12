Overview

Dr. Charles Wagner, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New Castle, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Upmc Jameson.



Dr. Wagner works at UPMC Union Primary Care in New Castle, PA with other offices in Youngstown, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.