Overview

Dr. Charles Vinocur, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They completed their fellowship with New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center



Dr. Vinocur works at Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children in Wilmington, DE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.