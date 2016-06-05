Overview

Dr. Charles Vincent, MD is an Urology Specialist in Evansville, IN. They graduated from IU School of Medicine and is affiliated with Deaconess Gibson Hospital, Deaconess Henderson Hospital, Deaconess Hospital, Ferrell Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Vincent works at Deaconess Anesthesia Services in Evansville, IN with other offices in Newburgh, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Kidney Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.