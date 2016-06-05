See All Urologists in Evansville, IN
Dr. Charles Vincent, MD

Urology
4.2 (19)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Charles Vincent, MD is an Urology Specialist in Evansville, IN. They graduated from IU School of Medicine and is affiliated with Deaconess Gibson Hospital, Deaconess Henderson Hospital, Deaconess Hospital, Ferrell Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital.

Dr. Vincent works at Deaconess Anesthesia Services in Evansville, IN with other offices in Newburgh, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Kidney Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Deaconessohio Valley Hospice
    600 Mary St, Evansville, IN 47710 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 450-5000
    Downtown Dermatology
    421 Chestnut St, Evansville, IN 47713 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 426-9855
    Deaconess Clinic
    4209 Gateway Blvd, Newburgh, IN 47630 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 426-9855
    Gateway Health Center
    4233 Gateway Blvd, Newburgh, IN 47630 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 426-9855

Hospital Affiliations
  • Deaconess Gibson Hospital
  • Deaconess Henderson Hospital
  • Deaconess Hospital
  • Ferrell Hospital
  • Good Samaritan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Urinary Stones
Kidney Stones
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Urinary Stones
Kidney Stones
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)

Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sperm Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 05, 2016
    Dr Vincent is an absolute Angel I thank my father in heaven. For doctors like him and nurses. I pray wounderful blessings over them and there families generations of practicing medicine. Thanks to your staff as well. Always polite and smiling faces and very attentive to meet urgent needs as well as long term care. Wish you guys were here in Vegas...!!
    Chiquita in las vegas neveda — Jun 05, 2016
    About Dr. Charles Vincent, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1497845283
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University of Florida
    Medical Education
    • IU School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Vincent, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vincent is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vincent has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vincent has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vincent has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Kidney Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vincent on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Vincent. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vincent.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vincent, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vincent appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.